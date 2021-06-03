UVA baseball ready for return to NCAA Regional

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team will begin postseason play on Friday, as the Cavaliers travel to Columbia, South Carolina for their double-elimination Regional.
The Wahoos will take on the Gamecocks in their first game.
Playing in a Regional every year used to be the norm for UVA players.
The Cavaliers had a string of 14-consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament, from 2004 to 2017.
But they missed out in 2018 and 19, and there was no tournament last year, which means this Regional will be the first taste of postseason play for the senior class.
Senior Devin Ortiz says, “Since I’ve stepped foot on here, it’s something that you always want to do, is make the Regional, and make the NCAA Tournament, and have a great season. This is the first time since I’ve been here that we’re doing that, and it feels amazing.”
“I understand that it is a Regional, but at the same time, it is just a baseball game,” says senior Logan Michaels. “So we just have to take it as we’re playing a baseball game, and play our game, and just try to play the best baseball game that we can, and good things will happen.”
Head coach Brian O’Connor adds, “We’ve had success getting to Ohama four times, twice on the road in the Regional, and twice at home, which kind of defies the odds. We’ll go at them with our best, and try to advance on from there.”
First pitch is scheduled for Friday at noon in Columbia.
