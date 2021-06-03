Stuarts Draft welcomes home boy injured in lawnmower accident

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WVIR) - Thursday night, the power of community was on full display in Augusta County.
Just over two weeks after six-year-old Rylan Pool was involved in a terrible lawnmower accident that claimed the bottom half of one of his legs, the people of Stuarts Draft welcomed him home.
Thursday was a waiting game.
“We didn’t know what day it was gonna be and even this morning when we found out it was gonna be today there’s no way to know what time,” said close family friend Jeremy Woody.
But, when the time came, the people showed up, with messages on business boards, homemade signs, banners, balloons, even gifts for the boy who loves cars and vehicles. This is what people in The Draft do, even if they don’t know Rylan or the Pool Family.
“Community rallies together. We support each other. That’s what it’s about,” said Mary Hunt-Cowherd.
“We’ve gotten so many comments from people that I don’t recognize the names but it’s just that care and concern for others that our community has that just makes me a proud Stuarts Draft resident,” stated Woody.
And when the moment finally came that Rylan rode through town in a Mercedes convertible, the people cheered and welcomed him home.
“We’re glad for this phase to be over, for him to be done with the hospitalization,” stated Woody. “But there’s still a lot more recovery and healing both physically and emotionally to happen, and so we’d covet your prayers for the family.”
If you’d like to help Rylan and the Pool Family, they’ve set up a GoFundMe page called ‘Rally for Rylan Pool’.
