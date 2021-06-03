SMJH celebrating 10 years of being a part of Sentara system

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital is growing its specialty services.
Since joining the Sentara network in 2011, SMJH has added a helipad and expanded outpatient services, along with other features. Its growth even goes beyond physical improvements.
“The true impact has been on our clinical quality. We have seen our metrics improve year over year after joining Sentara,” Director of Patient Care Services Catherine Hughes said.
The Sentara system is a statewide network connecting 12 hospitals. This creates a shared-knowledge base and allows for the hospitals to build off of one another.
“We’re always trying to improve. Having a partner like we do in Sentara has truly helped those efforts even more,” Hughes said.
At the end of the summer, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital will celebrate 10 years since it relocated to the new Pantops location.
