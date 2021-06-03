Schedule released for 2021 Fridays After Five at Ting Pavilion

As we prepare for the long-awaited reopening of the Ting Pavilion and the return of Fridays After Five, we are taking every precaution to ensure the health, safety and comfort of our patrons, artists and staff. Our venue policy will continue to be informed by guidelines set forth the by the Governor’s office and the CDC. We are happy to note that (as of May 28) all gathering restrictions and mask mandates have been lifted in the Commonwealth of Virginia. This is a direct result of the hard work Virginians have done to combat COVID-19 and we couldn’t be more pleased. However, we still need your help to make our events a success!