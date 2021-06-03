Schedule released for 2021 Fridays After Five at Ting Pavilion

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Ting Pavilion is announcing bands and artists set to take the stage for Fridays After Five.
The first concert in the summer series on the Downtown Mall is set for June 18.
- 06/18: Chamomile & Whiskey and Shagwuf
- 06/25: Wild Common and 14 Stories
- 07/02: Ebony Groove and E & J Band
- 07/09: Dropping Julia and Boxed Lunch
- 07/16: Erin & the Wildfire and Spudnik
- 07/23: Jon Spear Band and Billy & the Backbeats
- 07/30: Richelle Claiborne and Mojo Pie
- 08/06: The Barons and Pale Blue Dot
- 08/13: The Gladstones and The Derelectrics
- 08/20: Groove Train and The Chardonnays
- 08/27: Free Union and Tonal Strangers
- 09/ 03: The Skip Castro Band and Ken Farmer & the Authenticators
- 09/10: TBA
- 09/17: TBA
Volunteers will also be working the concessions on behalf of nonprofits, raising funds to support their work in the community.
NBC29 is the official TV partner of the 2021 season at Fridays After Five.
06/03/2021 COVID-19 Health and Safety from Ting Pavilion:
As we prepare for the long-awaited reopening of the Ting Pavilion and the return of Fridays After Five, we are taking every precaution to ensure the health, safety and comfort of our patrons, artists and staff. Our venue policy will continue to be informed by guidelines set forth the by the Governor’s office and the CDC. We are happy to note that (as of May 28) all gathering restrictions and mask mandates have been lifted in the Commonwealth of Virginia. This is a direct result of the hard work Virginians have done to combat COVID-19 and we couldn’t be more pleased. However, we still need your help to make our events a success!
We know that everyone’s comfort level varies with returning to live events and crowds and we also are aware that not everyone is protected by the vaccine yet. So, this is what we ask.
- If you are vaccinated, then come join us and enjoy live music again. Please consider wearing a mask in crowded areas like the entry gates and beverage lines. If you are more comfortable always wearing a mask, then great.
- If for any reason you have not been vaccinated, please be respectful of your fellow patrons and our staff by continuing to wear your mask at all times in all parts of the venue.
Please stay home if you:
- are experiencing any signs of COVID-19 or have been in close contact with an individual diagnosed with COVID-19.
- have been directed to self-isolate or quarantine by a health care provider or official.
- are awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.
We also ask that everyone be respectful and kind to your fellow patrons and respect that they may have other circumstances. As always, we reserve the right to ask anyone to leave who is rude, disruptive, or interfering in other’s enjoyment.
What have we done within the venue?
- The HVAC system in our restrooms has been upgraded and exceeds filtration and fresh air circulation recommendations to prevent airborne infections.
- We are routinely cleaning high-touch areas before, during and after events.
- We are adding hand sanitizing stations for extra safety
- We are adding no-touch ordering and payment options for beverage orders. Stay tuned for more details on those!
We appreciate your patience and cooperation and can’t wait to see you soon!
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.