New school for young students set to open in Crozet

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new school for elementary and middle school students is set to open in Crozet this fall.
Classes at the Foster Forge School will have around 12 students, and include lessons about cursive and phonics.
“There are so many young people out there both in public and private schools that have learning differences whether it’s dyslexia, dysgraphia, dyscalculia that need a boost and extra support and we’re that school,” Head of the School Anne Wachtmeister said.
The goal of the school is to see students’ learning differences not as challenges, but as strengths.
“A huge part of that is to build their self esteem and to feel good about themselves, to see themselves as part of a greater whole, and to be excited about learning,” Wachtmeister said.
Open houses are scheduled for June 16, June 19, June 26, and August 8 at 5804 Tabor Street, Crozet, Va. 22932.
