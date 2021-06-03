Henrico police officer charged with abduction, assault

JAMES CITY Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico police officer has been charged with abduction and assault in relation to an incident that happened in James City County.
On June 2, James City County Police said a woman reported incidents of domestic assault, credit card theft and abduction that happened at a Toano home and in a car while in the county on May 27 and June 1.
The victim sustained a cut inside her mouth, a release said.
Toano resident and Henrico police officer, Robert Luke Swift, 24, was charged with domestic assault, felony credit card theft and two counts of felony abduction.
James City County Police worked with Henrico officials to serve the warrants.
“Our sworn personnel are held to a higher caliber, and we recognize the severity of the allegations. We will monitor this case through our justice system to conclusion,” said Henrico Chief of Police Eric English.
Swift was taken to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail where he is being held.
Police continue to investigate.
