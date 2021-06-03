Fridays After Five set to return the Downtown Mall mid June

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Live music is coming back to downtown Charlottesville.
The pavilion on the Downtown Mall will be home Fridays After Five once again.
“It’s such a special part of Charlottesville. It looks like life is getting back to normal,” Betty Cholewa said.
The free concert series is set to run every Friday from June 18 through September 17.
“Fridays After Five have been such a critical piece of the success of the Downtown Mall. You know, it’s been going on for 33 years,” General Manager Kirby Hutto said. manager.
A name change is in the works, too. If approved by Charlottesville City Council, the venue will be called the Ting Pavilion.
“You’ll see a strong Ting presence here,” said Kara Chandeysson, Ting’s Charlottesville city manager. “We’re just really really thrilled to be able to give back to the community in this way.”
Also new this summer, vendors will be using touchless payments, and new air conditioning for the bathrooms.
“We’re going to do the best we can to keep everyone safe. Patrons, staff, and artists all,” Hutto said.
“It’s just something we’re so excited about just to be outside, just because we weren’t allowed to do it for so long,” said Jen Pensyl, strolling along the mall with Cholewa.
“Get it started,” Cholewa said.
“Yeah, my daughter has lived here for a while and she’s been talking about it for years, so now I can experience it,” Pensyl said.
