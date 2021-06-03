Fridays After Five to return to downtown Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fridays After Five will return to the pavilion at the end of Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall this summer.
The concert series will be officially announced later Thursday morning. We’ll have those details on NBC29 News at Noon, but we can share some big news -- a pending name change.
If approved by Charlottesville City Council, it’ll soon be the Ting Pavilion.
So, the music is back.
The name is new.
And Fridays After Five will return this month.
Great news for music fans, getting back on track, in Charlottesville.
