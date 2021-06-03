Few More Showers, Storms Friday. Turning Hot This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain for some Thursday, as a line of storms developed and moved across the region. A few storms were severe, with high winds. Some lingering showers overnight and areas of fog. This activity developed well in advance of a cold front. Friday, the front will move through and a few scattered showers or a storm still expected, mainly in the afternoon. Improving conditions are set to unfold for the weekend, but turning much warmer, almost hot and the humidity on the rise. Hot and humid conditions for next week, with only isolated afternoon storms expected. We do need rain, much of the region is now categorized in a drought, and this is late Spring.
Tonight: Scattered showers, areas of fog. Mostly cloudy. Lows low to mid 60s.
Friday: Variable clouds, warm, few showers, isolated storms by PM. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows mid 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and more humid. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows mid to upper 60s.
Monday: Hot and humid. Highs low 90s. Lows upper 60s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid, isolated PM storm. Highs low 90s. Lows upper 60s.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid, few storms. Highs around 90.Lows upper 60s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid, few storms. Highs around 90.
