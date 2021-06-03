Few More Showers, Storms Friday. Turning Hot This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain for some Thursday, as a line of storms developed and moved across the region. A few storms were severe, with high winds. Some lingering showers overnight and areas of fog. This activity developed well in advance of a cold front. Friday, the front will move through and a few scattered showers or a storm still expected, mainly in the afternoon. Improving conditions are set to unfold for the weekend, but turning much warmer, almost hot and the humidity on the rise. Hot and humid conditions for next week, with only isolated afternoon storms expected. We do need rain, much of the region is now categorized in a drought, and this is late Spring.