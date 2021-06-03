Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We are getting our day off to a cloudy and mild start. However, we are tracking a cold front to our west that is moving east. Showers and storms will develop ahead of the front by mid afternoon into tonight. Some of the storms will be capable of producing gusty wind and small hail. Showers are expected to linger into early Friday, followed by gradually clearing. Sunshine and hot temperatures will be on tap Saturday and Sunday. Have a great and safe day !