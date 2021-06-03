Delta Chi Fraternity chapter permanently banned from VCU

The Delta Chi Fraternity chapter has been permanently banned at Virginia Commonwealth University. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 3, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT - Updated June 3 at 1:55 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Delta Chi Fraternity chapter has been permanently banned at Virginia Commonwealth University.

According to Michael R. Porter, the Associate Vice President for Public Affairs, the chapter is no longer authorized to operate as a student organization at VCU as of May 28.

On May 3, VCU’s Division of Student Affairs initiated disciplinary proceedings on the fraternity chapter after reports of hazing, COVID-19 protocols and recruitment activities on Feb. 26-27 in the hours before Adam Oakes’s death.

Oakes was found dead in an off-campus house on West Clay Street early Saturday, Feb. 27.

Dyad Strategies, a research and consulting firm specializing in cultural and risk assessment within fraternities and sororities, is continuing its full external review of the VCU fraternity and sorority community.

