CPD: Missing mother and 2 children safely located

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says a woman and her two children have been safely located.
CPD announced Thursday, June 3, that 42-year-old Josette Carter, 2-year-old Tea and 1-year-old Gia had been found. The three had been reported missing a day before, and were last seen in the 1600 block of Greenleaf Lane early Tuesday, June 1.
Police had previously stated the case did not meet the criteria for an AMBER Alert, but were “deeply concerned about their welfare.”
The Charlottesville Police Department did not provide details.
