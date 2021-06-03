Charlottesville’s annual Heart and Stroke Ball goes digital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s annual Heart and Stroke ball went digital Thursday night.
The annual gala highlights the need to advance scientific research and expand community programs that help protect heart health.
Volunteers, survivors, and supporters of the American Heart Association were all on hand to share their stories.
NBC29 was a proud sponsor of the event.
Release: Home is where the Charlottesville Heart & Stroke Ball is this year
American Heart Association gala goes digital in light of coronavirus pandemic
Charlottesville, VA; June 2, 2021 – Volunteers, survivors and supporters for the American Heart Association, the world’s leading non-profit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, will “gather” for the annual Charlottesville Heart & Stroke Ball at this link – event.gives/cvilleheartball - virtually from home on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Dave Koehn, the “Voice of the Cavaliers”, will once again emcee the digital event.
The annual gala will highlight the need to advance scientific research and expand community programs that protect the cardiovascular health of Charlottesville residents. The Association is working diligently to provide reliable, science-based information for the approximately 120 million people in the United States who currently have one or more cardiovascular conditions which could put them at higher risk for COVID-19 complications.
The Charlottesville Heart & Stroke Ball is a premier event for the American Heart Association, attended by philanthropists and supporters committed to the lifesaving work of the organization. Regional sponsors include: Blue Ridge Area Interventional Neuroradiology, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, A.G. Dillard Incorporated, Crutchfield, Skanska, UVA Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, UVA Health and Novant UVA Culpepper Hospital. WVIR NBC 29 News and Monticello Media are the media supporters for this event.
Heart Ball guests will be encouraged to dress in evening attire, toast milestones in the fight against heart disease and stroke and bid on exciting auction items. All proceeds will benefit the American Heart Association, which in this past year announced a $2.5 million fund for rapid response scientific research projects to investigate the specific cardiovascular implications of coronavirus. For the latest information on the global pandemic related to heart disease and stroke survivors and those who love them visit heart.org.
For Heart Ball information and registration, visit event.gives/cvilleheartball . On social media follow #CvilleHeartBall.
