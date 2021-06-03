ALDI opens in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - ALDI in Charlottesville had it’s grand opening June 3.
It’s a very different layout from the fresh market that had been in this space before them.
“We’re super excited. We’ve been waiting to get an ALDI in Charlottesville for a long time and it’s finally happened,” said Rory Bosek, ALDI district manager.
Shoppers at ALDI use a quarter to rent a basket, bag their own groceries, and bring shopping bags from home.
“When I found out that they were opening here, I was just thrilled,” said ALDI shopper, Mary Hogg.
The store is the latest addition to a growing list of grocery options.
“We’re able to pass all those savings along to the customer and they really enjoy it,” Bosek said.
The store has a curbside pickup and delivery.
“It’s a clean store, the produce is beautiful, laid out nicely, so it’s worth coming down and shopping, wherever you’re from,” ALDI shopper, Mary Kovach said.
The store is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“This is what everyone has been asking us for, for years, so we’re excited to do it,” said Bosek.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.