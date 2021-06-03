ACPD implementing use of body-worn cameras for officers

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - More than 100 officers with the Albemarle County Police Department will have body cameras rolling while on the job beginning in August to boost transparency and trust throughout the community.
“The body cams are just another addition to make sure that we’re protecting the public, protecting the officers, protecting the county in what we do day in and day out,” ACPD Lieutenant Kevin Miller said. “It’s very expensive to implement these cameras. You have cost of the product, cost of the storage fee, and then you also have licensing and software fees when you implement this. So, budgeting is a major concern when you’re looking at body cameras.”
The department will implement 112 body-worn cameras throughout the next few months in the patrol division, traffic units, K9 units, and standalone units.
“The policing has changed dramatically across the nation,” Miller said, “Although we didn’t have body cams, our in-car camera system has changed over the last five years where it used to be a VHS.”
These cameras will capture everything from arrests to interrogations in case someone’s actions are put into question.
“The camera footage has exonerated many officer complaints, and officers have learned that. I think when videos were introduced originally 10 to 15 years ago there was some skepticism with officers at that point in time, but now most officers like having that data recorded,” Miller said.
The goal is to have the entire patrol division wearing these body cameras by January 2022.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.