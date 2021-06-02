Warm and more humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Mostly cloudy skies will be with us for the rest of the day. Although we could see a couple of sprinkles today, we’ll have a better chance for scattered showers tonight, and storms Thursday. Some storms that do develop could cause gusty wind and a period of heavy rain. As the system begins to pull away, early showers will still be possible Friday. The weekend is shaping up. Sunny skies, hot temperatures, and higher humidity. Have a great and safe day !
Today; Mostly cloudy & more humid, High: low 80s
Tonight: Scattered showers, Low: low 60s
Thursday: Showers & storms, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s
Friday; Mostly cloudy, early showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Tuesday: Scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.