Warm and more humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Mostly cloudy skies will be with us for the rest of the day. Although we could see a couple of sprinkles today, we’ll have a better chance for scattered showers tonight, and storms Thursday. Some storms that do develop could cause gusty wind and a period of heavy rain. As the system begins to pull away, early showers will still be possible Friday. The weekend is shaping up. Sunny skies, hot temperatures, and higher humidity. Have a great and safe day !