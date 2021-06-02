Warm and more humid

Showers and storms

nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers | June 2, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT - Updated June 2 at 7:48 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Mostly cloudy skies will be with us for the rest of the day. Although we could see a couple of sprinkles today, we’ll have a better chance for scattered showers tonight, and storms Thursday. Some storms that do develop could cause gusty wind and a period of heavy rain. As the system begins to pull away, early showers will still be possible Friday. The weekend is shaping up. Sunny skies, hot temperatures, and higher humidity. Have a great and safe day !

Today; Mostly cloudy & more humid, High: low 80s

Tonight: Scattered showers, Low: low 60s

Thursday: Showers & storms, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Friday; Mostly cloudy, early showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.