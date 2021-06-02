Virginia Career Works hosts job fair

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More than 50 hiring employers in Charlottesville and surrounding areas came out to Darden Towe Park Wednesday for a job fair held by Virginia Career Works.
People ages 15 and older were eligible to apply for jobs.
“Right now with everything going on it would be just really nice to be open fully and have good, quality, energetic staff back with us,” Allison Rowell, a South Street Brewery employee, said.
Employers including Chick-Fil-A, Pepsi Cola of Central Virginia, and Food Lion came out to the job fair.
There were also opportunities for people looking for flexible work, like independent consulting.
“MaryKay was a great opportunity to make an excellent income and have time for my children when they were young. If you’re going to work hard for somebody, why not work hard for yourself,” Mary Johnson, MaryKay sales director, said.
Competitive pay was offered at the fair.
“We are hiring full time and part time. Our store associates start at $14 an hour and our supervisors start at $18.50,” Prya Paranthamn, LIDL talent acquisition manager, said.
Virginia Career Works is able to connect people to future employers who were unable to attend the fair.
