UVA law course on special council investigation to feature lessons from Robert Mueller

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former FBI Director Robert Mueller will take part in a University of Virginia School of Law course that looks inside the investigation that dominated headlines during the Trump administration.
The special investigation into possible Russian interference with the 2016 presidential campaign started in 2017 and ended in 2019 with the Mueller Report.
According to a release from UVA, the class - The Mueller Report and the Role of the Special Counsel - will be offered in person during the fall semester. The course will be taught by former senior members of Mueller’s team.
Mueller will lead at least one class. He said he wants to bring in other prosecutors involved in the investigation as guest speakers as well.
