PVCC builds first higher education zero energy building

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College is adding a new environmentally-friendly building to its campus.
This will be the first higher education building to achieve net zero energy in Virginia. This means the amount of energy used in the building each year is equal to or less to the amount of renewable energy created there.
“We look at everything from what kind of lights you put into it to how long the operating schedule is,” Michelle Amt, VMDO director of sustainability, said.
VMDO architects on the project expect this build to cost $21 million but to pay off for the environment.
“The PVCC faculty, staff, and students are committed to a clean energy future for Virginia,” PVCC President Frank Friedman stated.
The building will function as a hub on the campus and is on track to be finished by spring of 2023.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.