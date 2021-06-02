More Humid and Stormy Thursday Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Turning more humid tonight, with some scattered showers around. Thursday, ahead of an approaching cold front, more numerous showers and storms to develop. During the afternoon, some storms may turn severe, the main threat damaging wind gusts. While not zero, a low risk of an isolated tornado is possible. Friday, the front will move through and a few scattered showers or a storm still expected. Improving conditions are set to unfold for the weekend, but turning much warmer, almost hot and the humidity on the rise. Hot temperatures expected to start next week, with only isolated afternoon storms expected.