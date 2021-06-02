More Humid and Stormy Thursday Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Turning more humid tonight, with some scattered showers around. Thursday, ahead of an approaching cold front, more numerous showers and storms to develop. During the afternoon, some storms may turn severe, the main threat damaging wind gusts. While not zero, a low risk of an isolated tornado is possible. Friday, the front will move through and a few scattered showers or a storm still expected. Improving conditions are set to unfold for the weekend, but turning much warmer, almost hot and the humidity on the rise. Hot temperatures expected to start next week, with only isolated afternoon storms expected.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, some scattered showers, isolated thunder possible. Lows mid 60s.
Thursday: Variable clouds, humid, scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Friday: Variable clouds, few showers, isolated storm. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and more humid. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows mid to upper 60s.
Monday: Hot and humid. Highs low 90s. Lows upper 60s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid, isolated PM storm. Highs low 90s. Lows upper 60s.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid, few storms. Highs around 90.
