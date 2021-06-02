JMRL back on track with minimum restrictions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You can now come back inside the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches to browse the aisles and check out books.
“As long as the numbers remain so good locally, we will have meeting rooms back, notary services, and a few of the other services we haven’t been able to offer,” Library Director David Plunkett said.
The doors and books are wide open at the branches across Charlottesville, as well as Albemarle, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson counties.
“Most people are coming in to pick up their books that are on hold, to browse a little bit, to look through the children’s department, to use the computer. We haven’t had any issue with running into the capacity,” Plunkett said.
Plunkett says he’s hoping to reopen meeting rooms at the start of July, as well as resume notary services at all locations.
“The library is a lifeline. It’s a chance to get unfettered access to information,” Plunkett said.
Some things from the coronavirus pandemic, however, will remain the same: “We’re going to still have the options for people to pick up things contactless if they’re not ready to come into the library building,” the director said. “Still offer some forms of virtual programming for people that can’t make it in. So the library is forever changed.”
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.