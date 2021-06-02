Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A southerly wind will continue to increase humidity levels for the rest of the day. An isolated shower is possible, however, by tonight our rain chances will increase. We are tracking a cold front and warm font that will impact our area over the next couple of days. Beneficial rain could exceed 1″ by Friday. As the system begins to pull away, skies will clear in time for the weekend. Sunshine, high humidity, and above normal temperatures can be expected. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy & humid, High: low 80s
Tonight: Scattered showers, Low: low 60s
Thursday: Showers & storms, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, early showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Tuesday: Scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.