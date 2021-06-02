Eye to the sky

Showers and storms

By David Rogers | June 2, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT - Updated June 2 at 12:50 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A southerly wind will continue to increase humidity levels for the rest of the day. An isolated shower is possible, however, by tonight our rain chances will increase. We are tracking a cold front and warm font that will impact our area over the next couple of days. Beneficial rain could exceed 1″ by Friday. As the system begins to pull away, skies will clear in time for the weekend. Sunshine, high humidity, and above normal temperatures can be expected. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & humid, High: low 80s

Tonight: Scattered showers, Low: low 60s

Thursday: Showers & storms, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, early showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

