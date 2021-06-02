Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A southerly wind will continue to increase humidity levels for the rest of the day. An isolated shower is possible, however, by tonight our rain chances will increase. We are tracking a cold front and warm font that will impact our area over the next couple of days. Beneficial rain could exceed 1″ by Friday. As the system begins to pull away, skies will clear in time for the weekend. Sunshine, high humidity, and above normal temperatures can be expected. Have a great and safe day !