Charlottesville nonprofit offers thousands of dollars in scholarships to use commercial kitchen

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One Charlottesville nonprofit is offering thousands of dollars in scholarships to help women and minority owned businesses.
Bread & Roses, an outreach ministry of Trinity Episcopal Church, awarded six scholarships worth $2,000.
Recipients will be able to use the money to rent out space in the church’s commercially licensed kitchen.
“We are providing a space that is accessible to small businesses in Charlottesville, but also, then that rental income goes back into the nonprofit so we can be sustainable as well,” Maria Niechwiaddowicz, with Bread & Roses, said.
The nonprofit plans to offer the scholarships in the future.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.