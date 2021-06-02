Charlottesville man sentenced on abduction and malicious wounding charges

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville man will spend 26 years behind bars for attacking a woman in 2018.
The judge sentenced Mario Jarman Hodges to 40 years behind bars with 14 suspended.
According to online court records, Mario Jarman Hodges entered guilty pleas to the charges of abduction with the intent to defile and malicious wounding in Charlottesville Circuit Court Tuesday, January 19.
Hodges entered an Alford plea on an attempted rape charge, meaning he acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict him without admitting guilt.
The victim previously testified Hodges attacked her while she was walking along Rose Hill Drive and said he was going to rape her.
