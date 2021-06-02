Albemarle County students host webinar to discuss creating anti-racist school spaces

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - On Wednesday night, Albemarle County students held a virtual town hall focused on creating safe and anti-racist school spaces.
The event, called ‘Removing Our Masks,’ was hosted by the Student Equity Advisory Team (SEAT). Students say the goal is to focus on a safe and welcoming environment for everyone as the district moves back to in-person learning.
“Ensuring that there is this message of we are all a work in progress,” said Western Albemarle High School Student Diana Kim. “We are all trying to do our best, and we do have to fight, we do have to advocate, we do have to implement the policy every single day. Because the systemic racism and the institutional racism that occurs in our community happens every single day.”
Students say events like these are so important because the change they want to see starts with them.
