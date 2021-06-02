ACPD to launch body-worn camera program

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - The Albemarle County Police Department announced today that it is launching a body worn camera program. A total of 112 body worn cameras will be implemented over the course of the next several months and will include officers assigned to the patrol division, traffic unit, and K9 unit, and as well as 5 standalone units that can be loaned as needed for specialty units. The cameras integrate with the existing in-car cameras to provide another vantage during officer interactions. The cameras will record any police action that an officer takes, including arrests, traffic stops, searches, detentions, interviews, and interrogations.