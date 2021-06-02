ACPD to launch body-worn camera program

ALBEMARLE CO., Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is launching a $115,581 body camera program.
A total of 112 body-worn cameras will be used by officers in multiple units. The cameras integrate with the existing in-car cameras already in use in Albemarle County.
The rollout will begin in August with the evening patrol shift.
Full implementation is expected by January 1, 2022.
June 2, 2021 Release - ACPD Announces Body Worn Camera Program
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - The Albemarle County Police Department announced today that it is launching a body worn camera program. A total of 112 body worn cameras will be implemented over the course of the next several months and will include officers assigned to the patrol division, traffic unit, and K9 unit, and as well as 5 standalone units that can be loaned as needed for specialty units. The cameras integrate with the existing in-car cameras to provide another vantage during officer interactions. The cameras will record any police action that an officer takes, including arrests, traffic stops, searches, detentions, interviews, and interrogations.
“The body worn camera program provides another tool for our officers in the field and to the community we serve to ensure we are meeting our mission, to provide for the safety and security of all people, while protecting individual rights and building trust in our diverse communities through quality service,” shared Chief Ron Lantz.
Implementation will be phased, beginning in August 2021 with deployment to officers assigned to the evening patrol shift, with full implementation targeted by January 1, 2022. With the funding appropriation in place, the new cameras will be ordered and installed this summer. Officers will undergo training beginning this summer.
The total body worn camera program cost is $115,581. A grant from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services totaling $50,000 is supplementing $65,581 from ACPD’s Seized Assets Fund.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.