VSP investigating fatal Albemarle Co. crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Albemarle County.
VSP says it responded to a single-vehicle crash Interstate-64 West, near mile marker 118, around 6:15 p.m. Monday, May 31. A 2002 GMC Envoy had swerved to avoid a ladder in the roadway, overcorrected, and overturned several times.
The driver, 48-year-old Benjamin G. Granados of Charlottesville, was ejected from the SUV. He was transported to University of Virginia Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.
VSP says Granados was not wearing a seat belt.
