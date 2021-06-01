Turning up the heat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure has drifted east. It’s still close enough to provide dry conditions today and tomorrow. However, clouds will filter in throughout the day. The overall trend will be warmer and eventually more humid conditions. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that will bring showers and storms to the area Thursday and Friday. Conditions begin to improve by this weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: around 80
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low: upper 50s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & more humid, High: around 80...Low: low 60s
Thursday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Scattered showers, high: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.