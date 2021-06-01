Roanoke Police searching for missing 8-year-old girl

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 8-year-old girl.
Cecelia “CeCe” Patterson. Cecelia was last reported seen about 11 p.m. Monday at her home in the 2800 block of Florida Avenue NW.
She was wearing a black dress, gray sweatpants/leggings and a blue-spotted hat. Earlier information had her wearing a different outfit, according to police. Cecelia is autistic, according to police.
If you know where Cecelia is, police are asking you to call 911.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.