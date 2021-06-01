Pleasantly warm

Increasing humidity

By David Rogers | June 1, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT - Updated June 1 at 12:51 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be seasonably warm. Humidity will begin to rise by Wednesday. We are currently tracking a cold front that will bring needed rain and storms to the region Thursday and Friday. About an inch of rain can be expected from these scattered storms. Conditions will improve this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: around 80

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & cool, Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, more humid, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Scattered showers, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

