Pleasantly warm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be seasonably warm. Humidity will begin to rise by Wednesday. We are currently tracking a cold front that will bring needed rain and storms to the region Thursday and Friday. About an inch of rain can be expected from these scattered storms. Conditions will improve this weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: around 80
Tonight: Mostly cloudy & cool, Low: upper 50s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, more humid, High: around 80...Low: low 60s
Thursday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Scattered showers, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
