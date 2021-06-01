More Humid Ahead. Watching for Late Week Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A nice start to June, but changes ahead for the mid and late week. Humidity will begin to increase Wednesday, with variable to mostly cloudy skies. A stray t-shower possible, mainly west of the Blue Ridge. Meanwhile an approaching cold front will bring showers and storms to the region Thursday and Friday. The coverage looks better on Thursday with some storms strong to severe. The main threat damaging wind gusts. Some locally heavy rain as well. Right now, the weekend looks warmer with an isolated storm possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, seasonable. Lows upper 50s to near 60.
Wednesday: Variable clouds, more humid. Stray t-showers possible. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows low to mid 60s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, humid, scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Friday: Variable clouds, scattered showers, storms. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, warmer. Stray thunderstorm possible. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Sunday: Partly sunny, warm. Stray thunderstorm possible. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Monday: Sun and clouds, warm. Stray thunderstorm possible. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs upper 80s.
