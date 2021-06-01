More Humid Ahead. Watching for Late Week Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A nice start to June, but changes ahead for the mid and late week. Humidity will begin to increase Wednesday, with variable to mostly cloudy skies. A stray t-shower possible, mainly west of the Blue Ridge. Meanwhile an approaching cold front will bring showers and storms to the region Thursday and Friday. The coverage looks better on Thursday with some storms strong to severe. The main threat damaging wind gusts. Some locally heavy rain as well. Right now, the weekend looks warmer with an isolated storm possible.