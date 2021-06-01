Man accused of shooting machine gun near UVA Corner to remain in custody

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County man accused of shooting a machine gun near the University of Virginia Corner last week will stay locked up.
On Tuesday, June 1, 28-year-old Rahiem Ladu Bolden made his first appearance in Charlottesville General District Court.
The Charlottesville Police Department says officers responded to “heavy gunfire” around 12:07 a.m. Friday, May 28.
Police say an officer saw Bolden fire a machine gun. The officer chased Bolden and arrested him inside a bar on Elliewood Avenue.
Bolden is charged with:
- Use of a machine gun for aggressive purpose
- Reckless handling of a firearm
- Discharge firearm in public spaces (12 counts)
- Shooting at train, car, vessel, etc.
- Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance
- Possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance
His next court appearance is set for August 5.
