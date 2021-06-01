Man accused of shooting machine gun near UVA Corner to remain in custody

Rahiem Bolden (Source: WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom | June 1, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT - Updated June 1 at 3:25 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County man accused of shooting a machine gun near the University of Virginia Corner last week will stay locked up.

On Tuesday, June 1, 28-year-old Rahiem Ladu Bolden made his first appearance in Charlottesville General District Court.

The Charlottesville Police Department says officers responded to “heavy gunfire” around 12:07 a.m. Friday, May 28.

Police say an officer saw Bolden fire a machine gun. The officer chased Bolden and arrested him inside a bar on Elliewood Avenue.

Bolden is charged with:

  • Use of a machine gun for aggressive purpose
  • Reckless handling of a firearm
  • Discharge firearm in public spaces (12 counts)
  • Shooting at train, car, vessel, etc.
  • Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance
  • Possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance

His next court appearance is set for August 5.

