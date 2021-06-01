‘Come Grow With Us’ at Chiles Peach Orchard and Farm Market

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - An orchard in Crozet is teaching kids how to grow fruit.
It’s all part of a program called “Come Grow With Us” hosted by Chiles Peach Orchard and Farm Market.
“We usually talk about what fruit we have in season. They’ll get a lesson about how the fruit grows. We’ll do a story. They’ll make a craft,” said Stephanie Wagner, “Come Grow With Us” program coordinator.
The program is designed to educate kids on where their food comes from and the pollinators that help along the way.
It is geared for children ages 3 to 8, but all ages are welcome.
“We really wanna teach them the season of the fruit when it’s best for picking, how to pick it, or really any other things that impact the farm,” Wagner said.
The program runs every Tuesday and Wednesday until September 1.
Registration is currently open.
