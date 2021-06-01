Charlottesville organizations bringing COVID-19 vaccines to people’s homes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District, UVA Health, and the Charlottesville Fire Department are teaming up to bring COVID-19 vaccines to people in need while also making sure their living situation is safe in case a fire breaks out.
“These are folks that otherwise wouldn’t be able to probably get themselves to a site or somewhere to get their own vaccine and they’re already vulnerable,” CFD Deputy Chief of Emergency Preparedness Emily Pelliccia said.
“We’ll drive right to their house and leave with a vaccine in their arm and batteries in their smoke detector,” UVA Health Manager for Ambulatory Pharmacy Justin Vesser said.
So far, more than 175 people have been vaccinated through this at-home program.
While vaccines are administered, the fire department simultaneously checks people’s smoke detectors.
“We’re able to do a quick assessment of their home environment and help them make sure there aren’t any glaring hazards,” Pelliccia said.
If you need to be vaccinated at your home, you can call the Blue Ridge Health District’s hotline at 434-972-626,1 or call UVA Health’s Hotline at 434-297-4VAX to request a shot.
