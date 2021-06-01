Charlottesville organization trying to combat drug addiction and poverty

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville organization is trying to combat drug addiction and poverty, but first it needs more money to make this happen.
Charlottesville Area Harm Reduction has been handing out Narcan and clean syringes since 2017, but it says it doesn’t have the funds to meet the high demand.
“People need support when they’re using. I mean, that’s kind of where we come in, too. All the people we serve are so wonderful and grateful,” volunteer Alexander Tanson said.
The group is looking to raise $5,000 so it can provide these materials to prevent the spread of HIV and Hepatitis, as well as help folks move into recovery.
“Our goal is to meet people with compassion and dignity and have them stay healthy while they’re struggling,” Tanson said. “We’re averaging about 5,000 syringes a month, right now. That’s an indication of how serious the problem is out there. If people don’t have access to that stuff they’re going to share needles and spread disease.”
If you’re interested in donating to Charlottesville Area Harm Reduction, you can email jordanmcneish@yahoo.com or visit their Facebook page.
