Charlottesville author re-releases “Just Being Me” song

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s a lesson many of us learn in kindergarten but it may dwindle as we get older, just be yourself. Now, a Charlottesville educator and song writer is re-releasing one of his originals with just that message.
The words are simple, but the message is deep: ‘I am special just being me.’
Charles Alexander known as Mr. Alex-Zan says he wants to reinforce the message that each person is special and can contribute to the world in their own way. He wrote the song more than 30 years ago. He decided to re-release it now after encountering a young woman who cried because she felt like she did not fit in.
“She was depressed and down. Her grandparents tried to reinforce to her how special she was and how God made her that way, there’s nothing wrong with you. That’s when I went to the archives and brought back ‘Just Being Me,’” Alex-Zan said.
Listen to the full song here.
