Wall to wall sunshine

Mid-week humidity, late week storms

By David Rogers | May 31, 2021 at 7:16 AM EDT - Updated May 31 at 7:16 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a couple of cool and rainy days, conditions have improved dramatically. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today, and milder temperatures. High pressure will slowly drift to our east keeping us dry. Humidity will begin to increase by Wednesday. Meanwhile an approaching cold front will bring showers and storms to the region Thursday and Friday. Right now, the weekend looks great. Have a great and safe Memorial Day !

Today: Partly sunny & outstanding !, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & pleasant, Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, & warmer, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, more humid, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

