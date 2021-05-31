Wall to wall sunshine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a couple of cool and rainy days, conditions have improved dramatically. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today, and milder temperatures. High pressure will slowly drift to our east keeping us dry. Humidity will begin to increase by Wednesday. Meanwhile an approaching cold front will bring showers and storms to the region Thursday and Friday. Right now, the weekend looks great. Have a great and safe Memorial Day !
Today: Partly sunny & outstanding !, High: mid 70s
Tonight: Partly cloudy & pleasant, Low: low 50s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, & warmer, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, more humid, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Thursday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
