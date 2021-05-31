VWFC Foundation holds Memorial Day exhibit

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - History came alive in Nelson County this Memorial Day, giving people of all ages a glimpse into what life was like in the Vietnam War. Monday’s event also allowed folks to come together to honor those who paid the ultimate price for freedom.
“This is like a big family picnic here today, but we’re hanging together and being as one, and that’s what it’s all about,” Vietnam veteran and member of the Vietnam War and Foreign Conflicts Foundation Robert Cabbell said.
He says the goal is for the museum to attract people of all ages.
“We’re trying our best to bring this back and show the people that this is a hands-on museum we’re trying to form,” Cabbell said.
He along with other veterans, including Vietnam War and Foreign Conflicts Foundation President Tom Oakley, were on site May 31, showing off all the museum has to offer.
“If we don’t teach everybody, they’re going to forget,” Oakley said.
“What we’re trying to get across to the public is that Vietnam was a bad time, but not only just Vietnam: all war is bad,” Cabbell said.
While the foundation has the exhibit set up off Route 29 in Nelson County, the goal is to find a permanent home for museum. In the meantime, both Cabbell and Oakley are enjoying the conversations that come from the public exhibitions.
“My favorite part about it is the younger people who ask us questions,” Cabbell said.
“Just the comradeship, talking to everybody, listening to their stories,” Oakley said. “Just seeing everything, seeing all that we have done.”
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.