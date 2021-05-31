UVA men’s lax beats Maryland 17-16; Wins Seventh National Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Goalie Alex Rode made a save with five-seconds left, and the Virginia men’s lacrosse team hung on to beat Maryland 17-16 in the NCAA National Championship Game on Monday in East Hartford, CT.
The Cavaliers led by as many as five goals in the 4th quarter, before the Terps cut the deficit to one with 0:11 left.
Matt Moore and Connor Shellenger each had four goals and two assists for Virginia.
The national championship is the seventh in program history for UVA, and the second in a row, as they won the title in 2019.
The NCAA Tournament was not held in 2020, due to the pandemic.
