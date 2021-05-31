UVA Baseball to play in Columbia Regional of NCAA Tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team has earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017, as the field of 64 was announced on Monday afternoon.
The Cavaliers (29-23) are playing in the Columbia Regional, and they will take on South Carolina in the first round.
The Gamecocks (33-21) are hosting the regional, but 11-seed Old Dominion (42-14) is the top-seed in the bracket.
The Monarchs will take on Jacksonville (16-23) in their first game on Friday at 7pm.
UVA and South Carolina play the first game of the double-elimination tournament on Friday at noon in Columbia.
