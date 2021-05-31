Postpartum depression awareness group creates Charlottesville chapter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville organizations are coming together to shine a light on families dealing with mental health struggles.
Birth Sisters of Charlottesville, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, UVA Prenatal Education, and the Mother Tree Wellness Group are creating a new Charlottesville chapter of Climb Out of the Darkness this year. “The Climb” was created by Postpartum Support International to raise funds and awareness for the mental health of new families, focusing on shining a light and giving a voice to Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders (PMADs).
Funds raised by Team Charlottesville this year will support Birth Sisters of Charlottesville. A virtual walk is set to take place on June 26.
“We want to allow mothers a space to come and be willing to share their stories and recognize that they’re not alone, and through our support groups locally here we’ve really seen the effects of that and the healing that can come from recognizing that they’re not alone,” Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital Team Coordinator for Maternity Education Laura Salvatierra said.
All of the money from the walk will go towards Birth Sisters of Charlottesville.
“If a mom has a story that she would like to share with us or be willing to share, we’re working on a great way for you to do that. You can do it anonymously if you’d like or if you’d like to do a video or just write a story. It can be a really powerful way of processing your own story and this whole transition to motherhood,” Salvatierra said.
The group’s goal is to raise $3,000 this year.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.