Police: Juvenile steals car with toddler inside, drops child off before chase

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police said a juvenile stole a vehicle with a toddler in the backseat and dropped the child off before leading officers on a chase.
Police said the mother left the vehicle for a brief moment in the 1200 block of Southshore Point Drive when it was stolen with the child inside.
The suspect then dropped the child off at the Wawa at Temie Lee Parkway and Hull Street Road, police said.
The suspect then left and went down Hull Street Road.
Officials said it was a short chase and the suspect hit a number of vehicles.
The juvenile suspect was taken into custody and positively identified by the child’s mother.
The child in the backseat was unharmed.
Police continue to investigate.
