Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection features a wandering sculpture trail

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR)- The Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection of the University of Virginia is bringing a one-of-a-kind exhibit to Albemarle County.
An outdoor wandering sculpture trail called ‘Breathe With Me’ is on display in Kluge-Ruhe’s backyard.
It features an array of visual art pieces created by UVA students.
”The reason why I prefer visual art over writing and poetry, for example, is because with visual art you don’t have to express yourself by talking about it. It’s always open to the audience in terms of interpretation,” featured artist Baheshta Azizi said.
The sculpture trail is open to the public until October 17.
People who want to visit must make a reservation online.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.