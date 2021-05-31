June Days Await. Pleasant Tuesday Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nice to see the return of sunshine on Monday to wrap up the Memorial Day weekend. Cool again tonight, with dry air and high pressure overhead. This high will slowly drift to our east keeping us dry and making for another pleasant day Tuesday, to kick off the month of June. Humidity will begin to increase by Wednesday. A stray shower possible, mainly west of the Blue Ridge. Meanwhile an approaching cold front will bring showers and storms to the region Thursday and Friday. Right now, the weekend looks warmer with an isolated storm possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Lows low 50s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, pleasant. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows upper 50s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm, more humid. Stray shower possible. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low to mid 60s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, humid, scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Friday: Variable clouds, scattered showers, storms. Highs around 80. Lows mid 60s.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, warmer. Stray thunderstorm possible. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Sunday: Partly sunny, warm. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Monday: Sun and clouds, warm. Highs upper 80s.
