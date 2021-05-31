June Days Await. Pleasant Tuesday Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nice to see the return of sunshine on Monday to wrap up the Memorial Day weekend. Cool again tonight, with dry air and high pressure overhead. This high will slowly drift to our east keeping us dry and making for another pleasant day Tuesday, to kick off the month of June. Humidity will begin to increase by Wednesday. A stray shower possible, mainly west of the Blue Ridge. Meanwhile an approaching cold front will bring showers and storms to the region Thursday and Friday. Right now, the weekend looks warmer with an isolated storm possible.