Honoring the fallen in Albemarle Co. this Memorial Day

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Veterans and families are coming out to pay tribute and honor the fallen who sacrificed their lives for the cost of freedom.
“A lot of folks have sacrificed and paid the ultimate price for me to be here,” veteran Hugh Underwood said.
Underwood knows first hand what Memorial Day means.
“I served from 1961 to 1965. I was in the U.S. Army,” Underwood said.
Family members of two fallen soldiers from Charlottesville and Albemarle County have unveiled new plaques on the Veterans Memorial at the Albemarle County Office Building to pay tribute to their sacrifice. Their names are General Alexander Archer Vandergrift and Technical Sergeant Frank D. Peregory.
“We are their legacy. We carry out their dreams of freedom,” American Legion Post 74 Commander Bruce Eades said.
On this Memorial Day, take a moment to stop and reflect on what these selfless men and women did to fight for our freedom.
