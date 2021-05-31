Denver Riggleman reflects on this Memorial Day

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Memorial Day is a time to reflect and remember those who served this country and fought for our freedom.
Former Virginia 5th District Representative Denver Riggleman is a veteran of six major operations. He says this is also a time to celebrate what it means to be an American.
“Memorial Day is the kickoff to summer. It’s also, I think, it’s time to remember how great it is to be an American and the sacrifices that were made in order for us to have our freedoms,” Riggleman said.
Riggleman says he’s looking back today on those who made the ultimate sacrifice for this country.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.