Commonwealth Senior Living Facility hosts Memorial Day event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Memorial Day is all about honoring our nation’s veterans and a Charlottesville area senior living facility took the day to do just that.
The Commonwealth Senior Living Facility hosted a ceremony Monday afternoon with plenty of patriotic notes all meant in reverence to veterans; those living there and those who have passed on.
Residents sang “The Star Spangled Banner,” recited “The Pledge of Allegiance” and heard speeches discussing our nation’s founding. American Legion Post 74′s Color Guard in Charlottesville presented the colors and spoke about what the day means to them.
“It’s a sad day, but it’s also a day to rejoice that these people paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country, but not in vain,” Randy Wood said.
Wood also reiterated the importance of the day in honoring those who gave us our freedom.
