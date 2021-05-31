Charlottesville monument walking tour held Memorial Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - History was on foot Monday, May 31, in Albemarle County and Charlottesville.
Jalane Schmidt and Andrea Douglas led a walking tour Memorial Day, giving context to Court Square, as well as the statues of Confederate Generals “Stonewall” Jackson and Robert E. Lee. They say its important to talk about the process behind how, when, and why these statues were constructed.
“White people like myself need to understand as much as we can and listen as much as we can and get out of the way so we can actually hear what the experience of these statues is for people of our community,” tour participant Lyall Harris said.
With public comment regarding the removal of the city’s two Confederate statues next week, Schmidt and Douglas say they hope this is the last tour they will have to give.
