Scottsville pays tribute to Memorial Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Scottsville honored those who sacrificed their lives in military service on Sunday afternoon.
In part of the annual tradition, members of the Scottsville community, and beyond, laid wreaths in honor of Memorial Day.
William Napier with American Legion Post 74 was the ceremony’s guest speaker.
He said Memorial Day is about honoring every member of the armed forces who’s made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.
“We honor all American heroes from the American Revolution to the global war on terror and every battle in between,” he said. “The location is unimportant.”
Napier also says it doesn’t matter where or when someone served, Memorial Day honor’s all who have paid the price for American freedom.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.