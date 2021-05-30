One More Cool Day with Lingering Showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Feeling more like late October and even November this last weekend of May! Afternoon temperatures are at least 20 degrees below average. Tracking a low pressure area off the Mid-Atlantic coast. This is causing a cooler northerly wind and rain showers to form.
Lingering showers today. There may be some breaks of sun possible later this afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will still be cooler than normal.
Finally a weather pattern change in time for Memorial Day, Monday! Sun returns with milder conditions in the afternoon.
Clouds and some sun on the first day of June. Seasonable high temperatures.
Most areas look dry on Wednesday.
The next best shower and thunderstorm risk will be Thursday and Friday.
Sunday: Mainly morning rain showers. Trending drier in the late afternoon and evening. Some breaks of sun possible. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Northeast breeze.
Sunday night: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lows in the chilly 40s.
Memorial Day, Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Milder and pleasant in the afternoon. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Mainly dry. Highs near 82 degrees. Lows lower 60s.
Thursday and Friday: Clouds and sun. Warm and humid with scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, mostly dry at this time. Can’t rule out an isolated shower/storm. Highs low to mid 80s. Keep checking back for updates.
